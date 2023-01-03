The Department of Infrastructure has warned of standing water on some of the island's roads.
A DoI spokesperson said: 'Due to the heavy rainfall we have been experiencing there are a number of roads with standing water. We would ask motorists to drive to the conditions and be prepared to encounter high volume of standing water.'
The department's jetters and sweepers have been out all day clearing the worst areas but caution is advised on the following roads:
The A3 - Ballig to Cronk Y Voddy
The A3 - South Barrule to the Ballamodha
The A18 - Mountain Road
The A20 - Poortown Road