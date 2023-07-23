The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Most of today will remain wet with persistent and at times heavy rain, resulting in standing water on the roads and accompanied by fresh to strong northeast winds.
Temperatures only 16 or 17 Celsius at best, but eventually the rain will clear late in the afternoon or during the evening, with a little brightness possible to end the day.
Tonight will then be dry with clearing skies as winds ease, with tomorrow a fine and dry day with lengthy sunny spells and mostly moderate winds.
Outlook
Mostly sunny again on Tuesday, with only a small chance of a shower.
Sunrise: 5:16am
Sunset: 9:33pm