A helicopter has landed on school grounds - around half a mile away from the scene of an incident involving emergency services.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service are currently tackling a blaze on the Edremony estate in Port Erin - live updates on the incident here.
Part of the estate has been shut-off due to the incident, according to eyewitnesses.
A video from the scene earlier showed smoke gushing from one of the properties on the estate.
Just after 2pm this afternoon - a helicopter landed inside the grounds of Rushen Primary School.
The school is currently closed due to the Isle of Man TT 2024 Senior Race Day bank holiday.
It is understood the helicopter is an air ambulance which has been stationed on the island since before this year’s TT.