Hospice Isle of Man, ManxSPCA, and Isle of Man Foodbank all received donations from Zurich on the Isle of Man’s annual charity scheme.
Every year, Zurich employees in the island nominate the organisations they would like to support through the company’s staff charity fund.
The nominated charities are then asked to submit a video or a written explanation of what they would do if they received a grant.
After Zurich staff vote for their preferred charities, the poll is used to decide how much is donated to each charity. At the end of 2022, a total of 37 charities were nominated, and the three organisations with the most votes were granted a total of £22,000.
Hospice Isle of Man received £8,700, ManxSPCA £6,900, and Isle of Man Foodbank £6,400. The other 34 nominated charities each received a £100 donation.
The 12 most popular charities in the list after the top three will benefit from monthly staff collections carried out by Zurich’s staff.
So far in 2023, employees have donated to The Manx Wildlife Trust, Victim Support, Crossroads, and Forget Me Not through these monthly collections.
