Beach Buddies will take on one of its favourite annual challenges this weekend when volunteers clean the lake and the grounds at Mooragh Park in Ramsey.
The lake has been drained recently but it’s going to be muddy for people venturing into the lake itself, so wellies are a must.
However, the group can also clean up around the Mooragh Park itself, or Ramsey beach, so normal beach cleaning clothing and footwear will be good too.
Beach Buddies founder Bill Dale said: ‘In the past we have found some really unusual items in the lake, including a mobile phone which was still working despite being on the bottom of the lake for many months. The owner was actually a volunteer on the day and it was duly returned to him!
‘Golf balls, shoes, road signs, paddles, goggles, spectacles, sunglasses, hats, gloves, full beer cans, tennis balls, plastic toys, teddy bears, screw drivers, garden tools, antique glass bottles and fishing rods are among the many, many items we have found over the five years. What will we find this time?’
The clean-up will take place on Sunday, January 22, at 10.30am, finishing no later than 12 noon.
Volunteers should meet at the car park at the northern end of the lake, close to the Ramsey Rugby Club.
All equipment provided by Beach Buddies - everything is recycled or goes to make electricity.
Participants should wear clothing suitable for the predicted conditions (10C, 20-25 SW wind with a chance of a light shower).