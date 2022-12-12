The employment landscape has been transformed by the pandemic, skills shortages created by the ‘great resignation’, plus changing social attitudes towards remote working and work/life balance.
That’s why Zurich in the Isle of Man has enhanced its employee benefits package to help businesses meet the expectations of today’s workforce.
The services are available to Zurich’s Group Life and Income Protection customers in the Isle of Man and Channel Islands.
It means businesses can offer their employees (plus their partner, spouse and dependents) the benefit of 24/7/365 support for a wide range of health and wellbeing issues such as:
If employees need counselling or other types of support beyond information and advice, they are quickly signposted to the relevant organisations that can help. In order to help HR managers to do that – and therefore ensure businesses and their employees gain full advantage from the enhanced benefits package – Zurich has created an online HR Support Hub. The Hub is also a great tool to help new customers launch the services to their employees.
Stephanie Hatton, Corporate Benefits Executive at Zurich on the Isle of Man, said: 'With all the pressures of modern life, providing employees with practical, easy to access health and wellbeing support is now more important than ever.
'We have created a wellbeing support services package which is designed to meet the needs of modern businesses by giving HR managers and employees the peace of mind that comes from knowing that practical help is only a click or phone call away.'
Thanks to partnerships with leading providers, the wellbeing support services package provides access to:
Zurich’s updated and enhanced Wellbeing Toolkit
All of this comes with the reassurance of knowing that the solution is backed by the Zurich, the leading insurer which has been trusted globally for 150 years, and has been in business here on the Island for 40 years.