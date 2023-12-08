Henry Bloom Noble Library has been praised by a UK charity for its ‘impactful services’ to the community.
The CEO and president of 'Libraries Connected' said the library buildings should reflect local needs and this is evident on the island.
City librarian Jan Macartney said: 'Reading and learning will always be the foundations, however, we have been much more than that for some time as we’ve changed and evolved to meet new and diverse needs.
'This winter we will continue to be there to offer a warm space and a warm welcome, not only for people to use our facilities but also for anyone who’s looking for company, conversation or advice.'
CEO of Libraries Connected, Isobel Hunter said: 'Libraries are at the heart of communities, reflecting and responding to local needs and that is very evident in the Isle of Man.
'They play an important role in promoting wellbeing and community cohesion via a range of cultural activities and providing many with access to vital online services, proving themselves to be a vital community resource.
'In delivering high quality and impactful services, there are wider benefits for literacy, health, culture, digital inclusion and business and what we have seen in Douglas and across the island is heartwarming.'
The library is free to join and will be offering a warm space and for those who need the facility over the festive season.