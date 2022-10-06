Herbie and Mary celebrate 70 years of married life
A Manx couple have celebrated their 70th anniversary with a gathering of friends and family.
Herbie and Mary Corkish, both 91, married at St Mary’s Church in Castletown on September 24, 1952 when they lived at Ballacross.
Over the years they have lived in Ballaquiggin in Santon and Ballawattleworth in Peel before they retired and now reside at Closebeg.
They are also active members of the community with Herbie both participating in and judging ploughing matches alongside their duties with the cows, sheep and spuds.
Their family have also carried on the tradition with son Philip and grandson Jamie farming at Castleward in Braddan.
Even in their retirement, Herbie also helps daughter Eleanor and her partner John on the farm at Ballahig whilst Mary is said to have ‘always been there during busy times to lend a hand, making sure meals were on the table and a good support when times were tough.’
The couple, who have two more children called Dot and Jim, celebrated the occasion at St John’s Football Club alongside family including Herbie’s sisters Elsie Kinrade and Doris Harvey, brother, Winston Corkish and his cousin Kathleen Teare.
They wanted to thank: Brian Leece and the St John’s committee; Donald Gelling for providing memories of their married life; Elaine’s Flowers; Anne and Claire for catering; Graham for the decorated keg and wellies; and Sarah, Kirsty, Jane and Sophie for the party preparations.
