Jacob Kelly, a 17-year-old tree surgeon from Castletown, was on his way to work when he found an overturned lorry.
On Monday morning, the heavy goods vehicle was crashed on the Shoulder Road near South Barrule, and was left lying on its side in a nearby field.
There were no witnesses to the incident.
Mr Kelly said: ‘I was coming round the corner, and saw a lorry on its side. I saw there was a man in there, so I went over to him, climbed onto the side of the vehicle, opened the door, held it open, and gave him a hand out of the lorry.’
Mr Kelly reported that there was a fuel spillage from the vehicle.
He also reported that the man in the vehicle had an injury to his shoulder.
By the time Mr Kelly had arrived at the scene, the man in the vehicle had managed to call the police.
Mr Kelly waited for the police to arrive, and then had to rush off to work.
The first police officer to arrive reported that their were two lorry drivers who had stopped to help by the time that he got to the scene.
Mr Cowley added: ‘The driver was given medical attention by fire crews on scene before being handed over to paramedics.
‘Conditions were particularly misty.’
This isn’t the first time that Mr Kelly has been involved in a heroic act.
Two years ago, when he had just turned 15, Jacob Kelly saved his father’s life following a horrific machinery accident.
At the time, Nigel Kelly was using a digger on his land at St John’s when he got caught up in its rotating drill attachment, which nearly ripped his foot right off.
Fortunately, his son Jacob, who turned 15 in November, was on hand to administer first aid.
He then drove his dad’s Jeep across the field to the main road to flag down help.
In 2020 Jacob was awarded a Chief Constable Commendation for his bravery.
Following the incident on Monday, Mr Kelly said: ‘You don’t expect to see that on the way to work, I hope the fella is alright.’
