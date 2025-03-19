Bonnag lovers from around the world gathered last weekend at St James’ Church in Dalby for the annual World Bonnag Championships.
A full house was entertained by a concert party hosted by Dot Tilbury, featuring acts such as the Central Young Farmers as well as Breesha Kelsey, this year’s Young Singer of Mann.
Judge Tony Quirk tackled the daunting task of judging all of the submitted bonnag’s, and there was a record entry of 55 bonnag’s for this year’s event.
Tony praised the ‘very high standard’ of all competitors and was ‘delighted’ to see an increase in the number of both the children’s and commercial classes entrants.
This year’s winner in the ‘commercial’ category was John from Green’s Cafe in St John’s.
The gluten free winner was Julie Boyle and the children’s prize went to Christopher Crompton Heavey.
Andrew Bridgens won the ‘gentlemen’ category, while the ‘ladies’ champion and overall winner of this year’s championships was Linda Senior.
‘Thanks also must be given to our wonderful team for putting on such a smooth running event and also to you wonderful folks who willingly gave up your evening to come and support us.
A spokesperson from Greens Cafe added: ‘Well done to Chef John, who has once again placed first for commercial Manx bonnag at the World Bonnag Championship held at St James’ Church in Dalby.