A talk is being held next week by a popular local historian on images he put together for a newspaper at the end of the last millennium.
Peter Kelly will present ‘Kelly’s Eye in Pictures’, showing some of the fascinating pictures he gathered for the Isle of Man Examiner millennium supplement in 1999.
These images are taken from photographs, magic lantern slides and glass plate negatives held in the Manx National Heritage collection.
Rushen Heritage Trust, which has arranged the talk, says these are presented in Peter’s ‘inimitable and relaxed style’.
It is the last in the trust’s current season of talks, which have all been sold out so far.
Tickets are £5 for adults or £4 for Friends of Rushen Heritage Trust and there is no assigned seating.
People can buy them from the Erin Arts Centre online, the Rushen Heritage Centre in Bridson Street and Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin.