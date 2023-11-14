The Laxey Wheel was up against other Institute of Historic Building Conservation members involved in historic building conservation projects within Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire or the Isle of Man. The logistics of the project as well as the sourcing of the materials were noted as primary considerations in the granting of the award, reinforced by the highly unusual and exceptional nature of the project and the status and significance of the wheel to the island. In the first phase of the project, which saw scaffolding on the famous water wheel for a number of months last year, old render and defective timbers suffering decay were replaced, ironmongery repaired and the wheel, housing, railings and viewing platform repainted.