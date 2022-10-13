History lecture at weekend
The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society (IoMNHAS) begins its 2022-23 winter programme with a lecture at the Manx Museum in Douglas this weekend.
The first lecture will be in the museum lecture theatre at 2.30pm on Saturday (October 15), when renowned bee expert Cilla Platt will speak on pollinators.
The IoM Beekeepers Federation’s education officer will tell of the origins of honey bees with a brief history of the species and a description of other species.
She will then explain bees’ critical role in pollination, bees’ needs, their habitat and the threats they face.
As is customary with IoMNHAS lectures, Cilla’s presentation will be followed by tea or coffee and biscuits.
Next month will see IoMNHAS holding an extraordinary general meeting at the same venue at 2.30pm on Saturday, November 19, followed by Dr John Callow giving a lecture entitled ‘The Prince, the Earl, and the Lieutenant’s Daughter: The Struggles of the Manx Quakers for Life and Liberty, 1655-89’.
Those attending IoMNHAS lectures are advised to arrive early to be sure of a seat and non-members will have the opportunity to give a voluntary contribution if they wish. For further details visit www.manxantiquarians.com
