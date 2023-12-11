Yvonne Cresswell, former Curator of Social History for Manx National Heritage, will deliver the next in Rushen Heritage Trust’s 2023-24 season of talks – ‘William Hoggatt: A Passion for the Manx Landscape’.
Hoggatt (1879-1961) was born and raised in Lancaster but lived in the island for 55 years, describing himself as ‘almost a Manxman’.
He is well-known as a painter of Manx landscapes, but he was also an outspoken campaigner and champion for the protection and preservation of the Manx countryside in the late 1930s.
Yvonne’s talk will reveal how there was much more to this elderly artist than his familiar mac and fedora hat.
This season’s talks have so far seen packed houses at the Erin Arts Centre for Michelle Haywood MHK in November, speaking about ‘Diving the wreck of the Mona’s Queen’, and ‘The History of Manx Tourism’, delivered by Charles Guard in early December.
Following on from Yvonne’s talk, this season’s remaining dates for this season are:
l February 5 – Mike Lean: Secrets of the Gaiety Theatre
l March 4 – Peter Geddes: Deep Within Bradda Mines
l April 22 – Howard Parkin: The Isle of Man for Dark Skies
Tickets for each talk are £6 – or £5 for Friends of Rushen Heritage Trust – and available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/isle-of-man/erin-arts-centre or from Erin Arts Centre, Bridge Bookshop and Rushen Heritage Centre in Port Erin.
Tickets for each talk go on sale after the previous talk has taken place.