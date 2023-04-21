A holiday company and the Manx Wildlife Trust are working together on wildlife conservation and ecotourism.
Island Escapes, which rents out holiday cottages and flats, is supporting the charity.
John Keggin, managing director of Island Escapes, said: ‘MWT has proven to be a perfect partner for our business with our values closely aligning.’
Guests of Island Escapes have had the option of donating to MWT conservation work while making their bookings.
Manx Wildlife Trust, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, aims to protect and enhance the environment and create more spaces for wildlife.
Leigh Morris, chief executive officer of Manx Wildlife Trust, said: ‘The MWT is delighted to be growing our partnership with Island Escapes.
‘Their support for, and promotion of our conservation work, has been fantastic over recent years, and I’m excited on the potential for us to work more with John, Jamie and their team to develop our collaboration further.
‘There is a tremendous opportunity for us to raise the profile of eco-tourism in the Isle of Man and encourage more visitors to the island to experience and enjoy Manx nature.’