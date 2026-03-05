The Home of Rest for Old Horses has announced the sad passing of ‘sturdy, bold mare’ Cayenne.
Born in 2008, the 17-year-old died after a short and unexpected illness despite the best efforts of the team at the Richmond Hill organisation and its dedicated veterinary surgeon.
A spokesperson from the home commented: ‘It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news of Cayenne’s passing.
‘Our brave girl had a presence that filled every space she walked into. She was strong in body and mind, and she carried that strength right to the end.
‘When it became clear that the kindest choice was to let her go, we made that decision with love and gratitude for everything she gave us.
‘Run free, Cayenne.’