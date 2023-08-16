A planning application has been made for two wind turbines in the south of the island.
This isn’t the first time the company has proposed wind turbines for the site. A planning application was made in 2014 and refused in 2017 for three 18.5 metre turbines.
The plans were amended throughout the process, but the visual impact was the principal concern of objectors.
While the planning statement says that consideration has been made to address the visual impact of the wind turbines, it said: ‘It was recognised that it will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to “hide” wind turbines within the Ballaman estate.
‘The goal was to have between 20 and 30kW of wind generation available to supplement the solar generation already approved.’
The envisaged turbines are proposed to be within the Ballaman holding, which is situated generally on the western side of the Ballnahowe Road, although there is also land on the other side of the road, leading south from Port Erin to Cregneash and The Sound.
The cluster of buildings accommodates Ballaman, the main house on the holding, which is a substantial one, originally having been a prominent house and having been extended significantly over time.
To the south of this are farm cottages, farm offices and a helicopter hangar. The proposed wind turbine site will be located south of a field which will, in part, have solar panels installed. The solar panels received planning approval last year.