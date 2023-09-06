The site is next to the Bretney estate and follows approval of other groups of homes to be built in the area including the gov being granted planning permission for 21 homes and community facilities on the former Jurby Airfield.
The application (22/01133/B) was approved by the island’s planning committee and includes a mix of low-energy, sustainable bungalows with two-, three- and four-bed homes.
Of that, there will be 18 affordable homes consisting of 12 two-bed and six three-bed homes.
The plans received unanimous approval from the committee on the condition of the 18 affordable homes being agreed to.
Hartford was previously granted permission for an adjacent site at Ballagarraghyn for 23 homes.