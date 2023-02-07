The number of properties signed onto the Homestay scheme this year is likely to match the number in 2019.
Run by company MiQuando, it provides the opportunity for households to host paying visitors for the duration of the TT festival.
A total of 810 homes have signed up so far.
Of these, 190 are new registrations this year and, in addition, there are 121 ‘active leads’, according to the enterprise minister.
Lawrie Hooper said he was confident MiQuando will have received enough applications to meet demand by TT.
He added that the total number of registrations were on track to be similar to 2019.