The Health and Social Care Minister has said that a medicinal cannabis dispensing service will continue beyond the pilot.
In December 1, 2022, the island’s first medicinal cannabis dispensing service began with a 12-month pilot.
This meant that patients with a private prescription for Cannabis Based Products for Medicinal use (CBPMs) were able to have their prescription fulfilled at Karson’s pharmacy in Onchan.
Since its launch, over 380 patients have made use of the service, with 1,700 prescriptions dispensed.
Mr Hooper said: ‘As we approach the 12th month of the pilot, the department has commenced a review of the terms and conditions in which the licence was originally issued.
‘It is intended that a policy paper will be considered by the department in due course, that subsequent next steps likely to be clear in the new year.
‘The intention of this policy paper is to explore what a longer term policy of the importation and dispensing of CBPM could look like. Some of the policy matters for consideration will include extending the number of licences issued on the island and the appropriateness of the existing stipulations that require private prescribing clinics to be CQC registered.’
Mr Hooper added: ‘I’d like to assure members that patient accessibility safety and affordability will be at the forefront of the decision making when establishing our long term policy.
‘For the avoidance of doubt and to provide reassurance to members of the public who currently access prescriptions from this dispensing service, I can confirm that the pilot will not come to an abrupt end, and will continue without any pause or disruption until such time as a longer term decision is made.’