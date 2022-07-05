Hopes jubilee party will make Gardeners’ World

Around 50 people attended a jubilee party at Braddan’s Coronation Community Garden throughout Sunday, with the organisers filming the celebrations to submit them to Gardeners’ World in the hope the garden will be featured on the BBC show.

Organiser Vanessa Edwards said many people came along who had never been to the secluded, coincidentally named Coronation Community Garden, which had been converted from a playground in 2015 – though it has been used as a garden decades before this.

Among the food prepared was corn fritters, salad and hot dogs.

Entertainment was provided by musician Jack Bridson.

There were also games for children, such as bobbing for apples.

Vanessa, who wants to see more community gardens like it be established around the island, said she hopes it will fit with theme that the show has been emphasising – particularly since the lockdowns – the connection between gardening and mental wellbeing.

‘I’m hoping that we can keep the fame of community spirit and mental wellbeing that got ignited during lockdown with gardens and events like this,’ said Vanessa.

Also on display during the party were picture boards exhibiting the history of Braddan and Strang, including a picture of the construction of the new Ballamona mental hospital where the garden can be seen.