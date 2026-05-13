Horse owners in the Isle of Man are being encouraged to watch for signs of respiratory illness as equine influenza cases rise sharply across the UK.
Signs to look out for include a fever, a dry, harsh cough and a loss of appetite, while anyone bringing horses onto the island has been advised to ensure unvaccinated animals are kept out of contact with other horses for 14 days.
Chief veterinary officer, Dr Amy Beckett, commented: ‘There are currently no confirmed cases in the Isle of Man.
‘However, equine owners should be especially vigilant in the current climate for signs of respiratory illness, whether their horse is vaccinated or not.’
To find out more, go online to https://www.gov.im/categories/business-and-industries/agriculture/horses