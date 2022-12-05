One of the most senior tram horses, who has been working for 20 years, is retiring.
Douglas, a Clydesdale horse, has been ‘a favourite trammer’ for many with his ‘easily recognisable body markings’, according to Douglas Bay Horse Tramway group.
He would pull single tramcars or the double-decker as a pair on the promenade.
Douglas also attended events and competed in ploughing matches in the island.
Clydesdale and Shire horses, pure and crossbred, are well suited to pulling horse trams with their immense power, large round feet and generally good temperament.
Trammers typically work until an average age of 20. They often also attend agricultural shows and compete in horse shows and ploughing matches in the island.
Douglas will retire to the Isle of Man Home of Rest for Old Horses.
The tramway said on social media: ‘We wish him a hugely deserved and enjoyable retirement with his many old buddies up at the Home of Rest on Richmond Hill.’