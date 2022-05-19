Horse tram derailed during testing
By Paul Hardman | Reporter |
[email protected]
Thursday 19th May 2022 3:42 pm
One of the Douglas prom horse trams became derailed under ‘controlled conditions’ while undergoing testing.
This was being done to ensure the rail is installed correctly on a curved section of the track, and was being observed by the railway inspector who is currently on-island.
The Department of Infrastructure said the picture was taken ‘shortly after one wheel became derailed under controlled conditions as the gauge was too tight in this particular spot’. This will enable the contractor to adjust the gauge and correct the issue as part of the normal testing process,’ a spokesperson added.
