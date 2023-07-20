The Manx Powerlifting Association completed a sponsored horse tram pull on Sunday, raising £464.59 which will go towards funding the development of the sport in the island.
Starting opposite the Terminus Tavern, 12 participants succeeded in pulling the horse tram along the Promenade until it reached the Villa Marina.
A spokesperson from Manx Powerlifting said: ‘We had so much fun, it was a great event and completely different to what we normally do. It was great to see the public coming out to support us, cheer us on and help us raise much needed funds.
‘We would like to extend a huge thank you to Douglas Bay horse tramway for allowing us to use the tram and their support from start to finish, as well as the public, family and friends of Manx Powerlifting for donating to the sport.’