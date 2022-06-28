Horse trams from end of July?

It is looking likely that horse trams will run along Douglas Promenade this summer after all.

In April the then Minister for Infrastructure Tim Crookall said that he was ‘not hopeful’ they would after problems securing materials for the new track that runs from Derby Castle to the bottom of Broadway.

This was followed by a further update from the Minister in May that suggested he was ‘more confident’ the trams would run.

The DoI’s latest brief on the situation said that the department hoped to begin operating services from the end of next month, but added that there is still some planned work needed to be undertaken before the trams could start running.

The statement said: ‘Good progress has been made in recent weeks with the promenade horse tram tracks and the intention is still to operate services from the end of July.

‘The track and points at Castle Mona Avenue have been installed, commissioned and inspected successfully, and the full length of installed rail track has been checked for correct alignment, and tested.

‘Some planned work must still be undertaken prior to commencing passenger services, including the installation of improved signage and commissioning of traffic controls.

‘Rail preparation and grinding works must also take place, and require specialist equipment, as well as a training regime for the horses, who are currently in excellent form.

‘All of these preparatory tasks are currently planned to be undertaken prior to the end of July.