A worker dismissed from the Home of Rest for Old Horses is taking his case to an employment tribunal.
David Martin Townend is claiming unfair dismissal or redundancy including constructive dismissal.
He is alleging discrimination on the grounds of age and disability.
Mr Townend, of Falkland Drive, Onchan, is also claiming the unlawful deduction of pay, holiday pay and notice pay by the Richmond Hill-based Home of Rest for Old Horses.
He lodged his claim with the employment tribunal on April 13 this year and his case is due to be heard over two days later this month – September 19 and 20.
Raymond Cox, chairman of the Home’s board of directors, confirmed the tribunal case would be going ahead.
He said: ‘It’s a regrettable situation. We have done our best to resolve it through amicable mediation.’
Mr Townend declined to comment ahead of the tribunal hearing.