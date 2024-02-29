Hospice At Home has organised a series of walks that will look to fundraise for the charity.
Titled ‘Warden’s Walks’, each one will take place on the last Sunday of the month, with the distances ranging from four kilometres to 17 kilometres in a number of different locations.
A spokesperson from Hospice At Home said: ‘From easy muscle loosener walks, to moderate muscle stretcher hikes and strenuous muscle builder treks, there is something for everyone.
‘Our leaders will guide us through each trail, ensuring our safety and providing valuable insights along the way. The varying distances ensure that each participant can find a walk that suits their fitness level.’
The first walk, which will take place this Sunday, March 3 (instead of the last Sunday of the month due to it being Easter Sunday), will take place at Ballaglass Glen at 10am.
Following the walk at Ballaglass, the other locations include Stoney Mountain, the Sloc, Earystane, Eairy Beg, Ramsey Glens and Glen Rushen.
The final scheduled walk is called the ‘hikers trail’, a strenuous 17 kilometre walk that begins at Glen Helen.
The ‘Warden’s Walks’ were set up by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture. The government website description reads: ‘These walks were planned by an experienced and knowledgeable forestry warden. The aim is to provide an introduction to walking, off the beaten track, in some of the island’s best landscapes.’
Hospice At Home’s target is to raise £10,000 across the 13 walks, with it costing £15 to participate in a single walk and up to £150 to sign up for all 13 walks at once.
This is not the first time the charity has undertaken fundraising walks. Back in 2017, it started its ‘Raad ny Foillan’ coastal walk challenge to support the palliative care nurses employed by Hospice.
Over the previous six years, the charity has organised a further three successful Raad ny Foillan challenges.