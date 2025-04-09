Hospice at Home’s ‘Warden’s Walk’ challenge will continue in Crosby on Sunday (April 13) with the ‘King’s Forest Walk’.
The walks take place once a month, and participants looking to get involved in this weekend’s walk have been asked to meet just off the Old Church Road in Crosby on the Heritage Trail at 10am.
A spokesperson from Hospice at Home commented: ‘This walk has a lovely uphill hike followed by a moorland traverse with stunning views and into the Kings Forest that looks like a herd of wild elephants has trampled it down as a result of the recent storms.’
The walk costs £15 per person, and to find out more you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/wardenswalksdonate