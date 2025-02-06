The ‘Flutter International Hospice Half Marathon’ will take place on Sunday, March 23 in Ramsey and the north, with the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer dropping the starting flag at 9am on West Quay.
The course will be a brand new, flat fast course, starting through the main streets of Ramsey before heading over the Swingbridge and onto the wider course.
Runners will then return to Ramsey and finish up at West Quay and into the Market Place.
A spokesperson from Hospice Isle of Man said: ‘Whether a novice runner or someone more experienced looking to better a time, the event is a great opportunity to tackle the iconic half-marathon distance on a certified UK athletics course, with the safety afforded by fully closed roads.
‘Electronic timing will be provided by Manx Timing Solutions, and it promises to be a spectacular event for the north of the island this Spring.
‘The “Hospice Half” has been made possible by the support of sponsorship partners Flutter International.’
Entry to the half-marathon costs £45, with a £5 discount offered to members of Isle of Man and UK affiliated running or athletics clubs.
All participants are also eligible for a free branded t-shirt.
Hospice Isle of Man are also looking to provide a training plan, created by the Isle of Man athletics development officer and Commonwealth Games athlete Ollie Lockley, to help runners achieve their best time in the event.