Author and poet Michael Rosen’s show at the Gaiety on Tuesday evening helped raise £400 for charity Cruse Bereavement.
Cruse chief executive Mary Doyle said: ‘We were very touched that Michael agreed to raise funds for us.
‘His views around grief and not clouding or swamping beautiful memories with sadness resonated with us.
‘The first half was about the sad death of his son, Eddie who died aged 18 in 1999 from meningococcal septicaemia with the second half talking about how he spent 48 days in ICU because of Covid.’
Before the show Isle of Man Amnesty International Group along with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign IoM group held a vigil outside the theatre in support of Michael’s stance and campaigning for the rights of the Palestinian people.