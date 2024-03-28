Hospice Isle of Man has received a £1.7 million payment from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) as part of a ‘service level agreement’.
This is the final payment of the three-year agreement, which ‘supports the charity on an annual basis amid the considerable expense incurred’.
A spokesperson from the charity said: ‘The cash contribution from the DHSC helps to ensure that the charity can continue to be the leaders for palliative and end-of-life care in the Isle of Man.
‘Hospice has always been dedicated to providing the highest quality care to those who need it most, and putting patients first whilst striving for excellence.’
In 2024, it will cost the charity £6.8 million to provide its services, with the number of inpatient unit beds increasing from six to its full capacity of 11.
The cash contribution from the DHSC will fund 25% of the running costs for the year.
John Knight, chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man, said: ‘Hospice enjoys a very positive relationship and working partnership with Manx Care.
‘Hospice is a significant part of the island’s healthcare system, and we are committed to contribute all that we can practically in both the development and delivery of future strategy regarding palliative and end of life care.’
Hospice is hoping to achieve a new service level agreement with Manx Care as part of its new strategy ‘Measured Ambition 2024 – 2026’.
This is ‘in addition to enhancing services through partnership working’ with other groups and bodies.
Teresa Cope, chief executive of Manx Care, added: ‘Hospice Isle of Man is a valued partner of Manx Care, sharing a commitment to patient-centred care, and this contribution will allow them to continue to deliver their high-quality services.’