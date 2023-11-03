Altitude Charters Limited has given the money to fund the prize for the annual ‘Christmas car draw’, with this year’s car being a £29,000 Renault Captur - a prize that participants can win for just £25 a ticket.
The chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man, John Knight, said: ‘We are truly appreciative of this very kind donation. In doing this, Altitude have ensured that as much of the money raised as possible from the draw will come back to Hospice, and go directly to patient care.’
Stuart Colligon, managing director of Altitude, said: ‘Our work at Altitude aims to develop inspiration for our clients, and I think this resonates with the amazing work that Hospice does.’
Tickets for the Christmas car draw are available to purchase at www.hospice.org.im/cardraw, via phone on 01624 672222 or from any Hospice shop.