Noble’s Hospital remains at OPEL 4 status today (Monday, January 23), meaning the facility continues to operate under pressure.
A Manx Care spokesperson said: 'We continue to follow a clearly defined plan to manage this and ensure that patient safety is maintained.
'We are continuing to ask members of the public to "choose well" when seeking health and care support, and attend the healthcare setting that is most suitable for their clinical needs.
'Members of the public who require healthcare support are being asked to only use the Emergency Department (A&E) at Noble’s Hospital if they need to, and instead choose one of the other options available to them across the island.'
Anyone who requires urgent or emergency treatment at the Emergency Department will receive this, and should continue to seek treatment there as needed. They will be treated in order of clinical priority.