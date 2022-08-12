Hot again: temperatures to hit 26C
Friday 12th August 2022 6:25 am
Douglas at 7.23am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Sunny and hot again today, with light winds and highest temperatures about 26 Celsius.
Continuing fine and hot over the weekend with lots of sunshine until later on Sunday afternoon or evening. Temperatures peaking at around 27 Celsius away from windward coasts tomorrow, then 25°C on Sunday.
Outlook
Unsettled for Monday onwards, with some rain at times and fresher winds as temperatures drop back to nearer normal for mid August.
Sunrise: 5:50am Today Sunset: 8:56pm Today
