Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino donated all of its Sunday lunch proceeds from three consecutive weeks to replace the money the 80-year-old lost.
Peter Heselwood, the care provider at Smiley People’s care, was jailed for four months in August for stealing from the pensioner.
In collaboration with the Isle of Man Constabulary and Social Services, a total of £6,100 was raised through the hotel’s fundraiser, with the remaining £500 balance being donated to Age Concern Isle of Man.
Age Concern is a charity which aims to improve health and well-being in later life and provide support to older people on the island at a time of need.
Gareth Capper, hotels services director, said: ‘The hotel management team were deeply saddened to hear of the elderly individual’s plight, and were keen to lend a helping hand.
‘Being a part of the Isle of Man community is very important to our business, so we are thrilled to have raised more than £6,000 through the initiative.
‘On behalf of the hotel, I’d like to extend my gratitude to everyone who contributed, from the hotel guests who generously donated, alongside the Isle of Man Constabulary and Social Services whom we collaborated closely with to ensure a successful outcome.
‘With 250 Isle of Man employees across our wider group, the hotel remains committed to making a positive impact in the local community.’