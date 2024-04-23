This morning’s House of Keys sitting will see Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse make further enquiries on the proposed Assisted Dying Bill.
Mr Moorhouse will ask MHK for Ramsey Dr Alex Allinson what consideration he gave to the First Deemster's letter of October 10 2023 before he moved the Second Reading of the Assisted Dying Bill.
Other topics to be covered during the sitting includes sex education lessons, school suspensions, flights to Belfast, the island’s Economic Strategy and updated details on the Braddan Roundhouse debacle.
The sitting will begin at 10am.