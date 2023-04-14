A householder breathed in noxious fumes after mixing cleaning products this morning.
They had to call the emergency services to their house in Birch Hill, Onchan.
The fire and rescue service and the ambulance service attended. While paramedics checked the person affected and found they had no ill effects, fire crews vented the bathroom and 'secured' the cleaning products.
A fire service spokesman said: 'Please use cleaning products in isolation and don’t be tempted to double up for twice the effect!'