The festive period is a busy one for health care settings across the island, and Manx Care has outlined where to go and get help if you need it over Christmas and New Year.
It’s encouraging members of the public to consider which service is most appropriate to support their needs and to use these accordingly.
A list of health and care services have been provided with information on when they are open over the festive period, and we’ve summarised them.
Noble’s Hospital Emergency Department will remain open as usual.
The Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital will be open from 8am to 8pm every day of the year including over Christmas, New Year and all Bank Holidays.
The Chester Street Vaccination Hub will be closed on the following days: Christmas Day, Boxing Day, December 27, December 28, December 29 and January 1. Normal service will resume at 9.30am on January 2 2024.
The Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) is open for 24 hours on December 23, 24, 25 and 26.
Then on December 27, 28 and 29 MEDS will only be open overnight from 6pm until 8am.
On December 30 MEDS will revert back to 24-hour opening times.
GP services will be covered by MEDS during the Christmas and New Year Bank Holiday periods.
The Minor Eye Conditions Service (MECS) will be unavailable until 9am on January 2, 2024.
Patient transfer will be closed from December 23 to December 26, then open via phone on December 27.
The office will be open on December 28 and 29 before closing until January 2.
Community Pharmacies across the island have different opening times and information regarding each one can be found on the government pharmacies page.
Mental health support is available with the Samaritans on 116123 or Manx Care’s mental heath team on 642860 every day 24/7 over the festive period.
Cancer support by Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service (MCISS) is open from 9.30am till 4.30pm on December 22, and then shuts until December 27.
It then remains open at the same times apart from New Years Day when it’s shut.