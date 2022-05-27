How are you marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?
By IoM Today Reporter | Reporter |
[email protected]
Friday 27th May 2022 10:00 am
Her Majesty The Queen (Stock image )
How are you celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?
Are you holding a street party or big event?
Let us know!
Email us at: [email protected]
Please include the details of your event (time, location etc.), your full name, and the best contact number to get you on in case we need to get in touch.
