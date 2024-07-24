The historic move means that the Bill has now progressed further than any other assisted dying bill ever introduced in the British Isles The Bill, introduced by Dr Allinson, MHK for Ramsey and a GP, proposes that lawful assisted dying should be available as a choice for terminally ill, mentally competent residents, subject to strict safeguards and alongside high-quality end-of-life care. Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting was the last chance for politicians to formally put their views across.