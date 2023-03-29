It’s impossible these days for reputable businesses to ignore their environmental responsibilities. But with the growing demand for ESG reporting –among customers, suppliers and staff as well as investors and shareholders – how do you prove you are addressing ‘green’ issues? Do you even know where to start with reducing your environmental impact and your carbon footprint?
This area is an increasing focus of ISO QA, the local business that is dedicated to helping other businesses gain quality standards and ISO accreditation.
Led by managing director Kevin Burnell, ISO QA is now helping companies to adopt and implement environmental management processes and good practices that are recognised worldwide.
Kevin says: ‘As marketplaces become increasingly competitive – and increasingly global – it’s no longer good enough to just say you are doing something well.
‘Customers, suppliers and stakeholders want to see proof that you are meeting critical standards and that your business has a positive approach to being the best it can.
‘This is especially important in areas such as environmental management where there is a lot of scepticism about “greenwashing” and concerns around unfounded environmental claims.’
Traditionally, ISO standards have been regarded as ways of ensuring safety standards or accurate weights and measures, but in more recent times the range of ISO accreditations has expanded to cover all sorts of quality assurance topics such as information security, new technologies, anti-bribery and social responsibility.
The first environmental management standard ISO 14001 was actually introduced as far back as 1996, and underwent significant updates in 2004 and 2015. It was later joined by ISO 14004 and ISO 14005 and is complemented by other ISOs such as ISO 50001 on energy management.
Kevin says: ‘ISO 14001 is suitable for all types and sizes of businesses. It requires you to map out a framework for an effective environmental management system. In short, it’s about understanding your current impact from a life cycle perspective and guiding you to make improvements.’
Kevin and his small but knowledgeable team at ISO QA help businesses to navigate the standards, offering an end-to-end service from initial mapping all the way through to applying for accreditation.
He says: ‘We see ourselves as a partner in business development for our clients. We’re here to look impartially and independently at what they need and help provide a solution that’s applicable to them.’
Typically ISO QA will begin with a gap analysis where current processes and procedures are documented and reviewed.
‘This will highlight any areas that do not meet the requirements of the target standard.
‘ISO QA consultants then work with businesses to make sure the required process or procedural changes are made prior to a satisfactory audit, when certification will be awarded.
He goes on: ‘The benefits to accreditation are huge. Aside from the obvious and very positive advantage of reducing environmental harm, you’re also demonstrating your ongoing commitment which is great for your reputation.’
A further benefit is that ISO standards are rapidly becoming essential requirements for major trading partners, both locally and internationally.
Kevin says: ‘Not having accreditation on key issues such as environmental management can put you at an immediate competitive disadvantage. Plus, the very process of getting accreditation forces you to review what you are doing and where improvements can be made so gaining an ISO can also help you reduce costs and benefit your bottom line.’
A case in point would be ISO 50001, the standard for energy management. With businesses reeling from escalating energy costs, ISO 50001 helps to quantitatively assess energy consumption and to use that data to proactively and continually improve energy efficiency.
Kevin says: ‘While the key driver for ISO 50001 at present might be cost savings, improving your energy efficiency can also reduce the environmental impact of your organisation.
‘Certification also puts you in a good place to navigate any upcoming legislative requirements and any self-imposed or stakeholder desired carbon reduction targets.’
The changing regulatory landscape means that ISO standards are always being reviewed and new ones introduced to meet gaps or evolving areas of business.
Keeping up to date on good practice is just as important for Kevin and his team as it is for other businesses and ISO QA’s lead auditor Gemma is currently undergoing training on ESG Data, Accounting and Reporting that will further assist businesses with adopting relevant standards and frameworks for climate accounting and ESG disclosures.
Kevin says: ‘One of the great aspects of ISO standards and the frameworks they provide is that they can accommodate new ways of doing things – and they can also accommodate changes within your business model.
‘They are not just a set of static requirements but enable businesses to continuously improve. We often work with clients long after their initial accreditation to help harness future benefits and efficiencies.
‘With ISO standards having international recognition and respect, accreditation can also make it easier to enter new markets and meet the compliance requirements of other regulators.
‘On top of that, the processes they introduce often improve customer experience and build confidence and pride in the workforce. It’s a win-win situation.’
