Access to Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital will still be available throughout the Gran Fondo road closures in the north of the island this weekend.
Gran Fondo Isle of Man, a cycling event, is one of the island’s biggest sporting events and hosts a large number of local and overseas competitors.
While the event requires some road closures in the north to enable it to take place safely, these are said to be designed to limit the impact on normal island life as much as possible.
Unless it is an emergency, Manx Care is asking that people enter the hospital on Ramsey town side (via Bowring Road), and exit in the same direction as the bicycles (towards Mooragh Park).
Marshals will be present in the hospital area and on road ends, and will be briefed to allow access to any patients, staff and visitors who require it.
In the event of an emergency or life-threatening situation, please call 999 for an ambulance.