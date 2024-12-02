For those of us who don’t own a business, we might not realise the power we have in our shopping choices. Choosing whether or not to shop local, especially at this time of year, can make or break Manx businesses. The amount of work and courage that goes into setting up your own company is undeniably admirable. The rewards are not just financial but emotional, seeing your product or idea being accepted and enjoyed by society. Local business, Hardisty Creations reiterates in a much more eloquent fashion.
“As a local business, nothing beats the feeling of knowing our community values what we do.
“Every time a customer chooses to shop with us, it’s more than just a transaction—it’s a moment of connection.
“One of the greatest joys is when we receive photos from our customers. Whether it’s a crochet baby dress lovingly crafted, a furbaby looking adorable in their new jumper, or someone proudly displaying their thoughtful gift, it reminds us why we do what we do.
“Supporting local businesses isn’t just about shopping; it’s about building a vibrant, thriving community together.”
Local businesses are a beacon of light throwing back to simpler times. Offering uniqueness, charm, personality, and customer connections hard to come by with a big store. The loyalty that can develop between a customer and local business has the potential to run deep and long-lasting because, to a smaller business, you’re not just another number to add to a monthly stats sheet, you are the epitome of a valued customer. Something that The Manx Lobster believes in whole heartedly.
“It sounds extremely cheesy, but the best feeling is when new customers become regulars as regulars become friends. Love having a natter every time you see them.”
These relationships that can grow from shopping local not only help Manx businesses but bolster the true meaning of community.
“At Ramsey Garden Centre you pretty much know everyone by name, sons and daughters, mums, dads. The other week a daughter came in bought some plants for her mum and, honestly, 30 seconds later her mum was there buying a gift voucher for the daughter for her birthday. Genuinely, this would never happen anywhere else. Everyone always asks about our family. It’s incredibly important we keep these connections and communities alive. I cannot stress this enough… people become your friends … love a proper natter, a social platform. We are those ears and eyes that keeps an eye on those who are vulnerable. We are not just shop and ‘shop keepers’ we are community. We are passionate and love what we do for you, the customers. No matter where on the island, we love our lovey customers and we have to keep this #lovemanx going!”
Seeing as I have yet to open my own incredibly successful business (who knew people wouldn’t be interested in buying Les Dennis Blackberry cases) it would be better to let some local business owners tell you themselves the impact you have on them by choosing to shop local, especially at the most wonderful time of the year. For those of you who are doubling down on making Christmas the most wonderful time of the year by having a winter wedding, Stylish Wedding Designs Co Isle of Man, not only want to help you with your special day but thank you for letting them be a part of it.
“A wedding is a reflection of the client’s love story, and we’re honoured to play a small part in it. Whether it’s invitations, menus, or signs, seeing how our designs become part of their day is truly special.
We love when clients share photos of your guests enjoying the details or a beautiful sign in its perfect spot—it’s moments like these that inspire us and make us want to create more.”
And what better way to celebrate a wedding or the festive season than with a Christmas spirit. The brilliant folks at Fynoderee Gin Distillery are doing everything they can to get you in the Christmas spirit. (Last time I’ll use that pun)
“For us at Fynoderee, people buying our spirits either as gifts or to enjoy themselves over the festive period is absolutely critical to our year. The sales boost we get at Christmas carries us through the quieter months of January and February that lie ahead. When somebody buys a bottle of Fynoderee spirits instead of an imported bottle, we all win - The Duty and VAT on our product goes to the Manx economy and our business thrives, enabling us to support a whole ecosystem of local suppliers and support services that then make their own contributions to the economy and local employment.
Shopping local at Christmas supports this circular economy and ensures that the local products and their associated leisure and visitor offerings can survive. At Fynoderee we offer online ordering with free postage to any IOM or UK address and love to see our products sent far and wide at Christmas – spreading a little bit of Manx cheer wherever they go!”
The folks at Isle Be Creative say they’re incredibly grateful whenever anyone chooses to buy one of their products.
“As a community artist trading as Isle Be Creative, I love when the community buys from me. My passion is creating for and with the community (see my latest community project the RNLI Mosaic mural funded by Arts Isle of Man Arts Council and with a kind contribution from International Financial Group Limited - IFGL which is installed at Happy Valley Port St Mary) so when people buy my creations I feel seen, safe and appreciated. I know hard we all have to work to bring money home, so I feel truly humbled that people chose to spend some of it with me.”
Building up a community of loyal, return customers is something The Matrix Arena IOM values immensely.
“As a local business it’s always great to see new faces through the door and watch their eyes widen when they turn the corner to see what’s available at our venue. Even better than this though is watching those same new customers then turn into loyal customers who return time and time again often bringing in more new faces with them and it’s always great to great them and get to know them and have a catch up. It’s what shopping and keeping things local is all about.”
So, there you have it straight from the hearts of a small handful of local business owners. I hope it highlights just how much you, my dear Christmas shopper, are valued, and how much you mean to them. Not only as a lifeline to staying open but as a way of feeling seen and valued in society. And there isn’t a better gift you can give someone at Christmas than that.