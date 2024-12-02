“At Ramsey Garden Centre you pretty much know everyone by name, sons and daughters, mums, dads. The other week a daughter came in bought some plants for her mum and, honestly, 30 seconds later her mum was there buying a gift voucher for the daughter for her birthday. Genuinely, this would never happen anywhere else. Everyone always asks about our family. It’s incredibly important we keep these connections and communities alive. I cannot stress this enough… people become your friends … love a proper natter, a social platform. We are those ears and eyes that keeps an eye on those who are vulnerable. We are not just shop and ‘shop keepers’ we are community. We are passionate and love what we do for you, the customers. No matter where on the island, we love our lovey customers and we have to keep this #lovemanx going!”