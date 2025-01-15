A pod of around 100 bottlenose dolphins have been spotted off the island coast this month in an amazing spectacle.
And now Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch is asking anyone who has photos to send them to the charity so the team can help identify individuals within the group.
The pod has been seen off the east coast in recent days which may have come from Wales where they often stay for the winter.
The charity’s outreach and education manager Jen Adams posted some incredible photos taken by Pawel Garczynski on Tuesday and on January 6 and she had urged others to send their pictures in.
She said: ‘Here are some brilliant photos of the current bottlenose dolphin pod which consists of around 100 individuals They have been spotted off Laxey, Onchan and Marine drive in recent days.
‘We are keen to hear from anyone who has photos that might be high enough quality to allow us to identify animals based on notches and markings on their fins.
‘Through previous photo matching with other research groups, we know that many of our winter bottlenose dolphins come up from Cardigan Bay in Wales, however, we see such large group sizes each winter that we assume they are coming from other regions as well.’
Jen says the marine mammals often visit in the winter but it is more difficult to identify them as fewer boats are out at sea to help spot them.
She said: ‘We see these huge groups every winter from October through to March and we have always had a hunch that bottlenose dolphins treat the Isle of Man as a winter meeting ground, to feed and mate.
‘They prove a challenge to us through, as by coming here during the winter, there are very few boats out on the water and we always struggle to obtain photographs which can allow us to match with other regions.
‘If you or anyone you know has good quality photos of dolphins around the Isle of Man this winter, please get in touch with us.
‘Your images could help us understand how bottlenose dolphins use the Irish Sea as a whole, and why Manx waters are so important to them at this time of year.’