Several hundred people attended Douglas City Council’s annual Noble’s Park Fun Day at the weekend.
The event on Saturday afternoon included free entertainment for all ages from children’s rides to messy play and a gaming arcade.
There were charity stalls, a performance area with groups such as Move It Dance and Paracise; activities run by the Active Souls team; an open mic competition and family sport races.
A Council spokesperson said: ‘Saturday’s event was a true community fun day and the sheer variety of attractions, stalls and activities on offer created a really enjoyable experience for everyone involved.
‘We have enjoyed record crowds in recent years and there were similar numbers again on Saturday. Thanks to all those who supported it.’