Hundreds flock to watch polo in the sun at northern country estate

Wednesday 25th May 2022 4:35 pm
Ballacooiley Equestrian Centre hosted two days of competition at Ballaugh over the weekendPhoto: John Watterson

More than 500 people attended a Polo tournament hosted by investment management company Ramsey Crookall at the Ballacooiley Equestrian Centre in Ballaugh on Sunday.

Among those in attendance was Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, with guests and clients of the company enjoying Champagne, canapes, ice cream and laser clay pigeon shooting.

There were also a number of classic cars on show for the afternoon.

The team from CPS won the polo competition in a ‘tightly fought affair’, being awarded the trophy by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer. Runner-up was Manx Travel, and Ramsey Crookall finished third.

Triskelion Polo Club helped organise the event and provided the expert commentary for first-time spectators, describing the nuances of the sport and inviting them to come onto the field for the ceremonial stamping of the divots.

