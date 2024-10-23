Hundreds of visa applications were approved for companies linked to the island-based online gaming firm at the centre of an international fraud and money laundering investigation, it has emerged.
King Gaming was in the process of building a £70m headquarters off Victoria Road, Douglas - understood to have been the single largest private investment on record in the Isle of Man.
But In April this year, authorities raided two of its business premises in Douglas - and work on the project was halted.
Seven people were arrested during the raids before being released on bail pending further enquiries. Another three people were arrested the following month and later released on bail. The police investigation is ongoing.
Regulator the Gambling Supervision Commission suspended and subsequently revoked the company’s licence.
Media Isle of Man has now learned that hundreds of visas were approved for companies associated with King Gaming - although only 40 or so staff were found to be working there when police raided its premises.
We asked the government to provide details on the number of visa approvals relating to King Gaming.
But a spokesman said they were unable to do so, given the sensitivity around ongoing investigations.
A review of historical visa applications is underway to identify ‘patterns of concern’.
An application by Jade Tree Ltd to build a parkland campus facility including headquarters for King Gaming, a restaurant, cafe, and 66 associated staff accommodation units, on the former Cunningham’s holiday camp site on Switzerland Road was approved on appeal in June last year.
The planning officer’s report noted that the design brief for the site was to create an ‘iconic’ new headquarters for international gaming company King Gaming, providing offices for around 330 staff and accommodation for up to 150 members of staff who would live and work on site.
It added: ‘These employees typically emanate from the Far East and will be employed on the island under a Transfer Visa Scheme. Staff with families will typically be accommodated elsewhere in family suitable housing.’