Hunt the wren events happened all over the Isle of Man on Boxing Day.
The tradition, which dates back centuries, no longer includes finding birds.
Instead, participants dance in the streets and other public spaces and sing songs.
Port St Mary Hunt the Wren. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography)
