Elizabeth ‘Blae’ Cain never planned on becoming a sports coach. In fact, when she first stepped onto the Sure Sports Leaders programme back in Year 11, it was more by chance than ambition. Fast-forward almost seven years and the 23-year-old has now turned that unexpected opportunity into a thriving career in youth sports coaching,
Her efforts earned her a place on the 2025 Gef 30 Under 30 winners list, where she was recognised in the Community Impact category, supported by Top Care Nursing Agency.
The Gef 30 Under 30 campaign, run by Isle of Man Today’s sister title Gef.im, celebrates 30 of the island’s rising stars each year.
‘I didn’t think coaching was for me at first,’ Blae admits. ‘But once I started, I fell in love with it. Not just the sport itself, but the way it can change lives.’
Blae’s journey began in an unexpected place, by showing up early to training at her hockey club. That habit led to helping out with coaching, which led to the Sure Sports Leaders course, which led to a summer volunteering at sports camps at the NSC.
‘After that summer, I knew I wanted to do this,’ she says. ‘It wasn’t just about teaching skills. I was seeing kids grow in confidence and find their place in a team.’
From there, she built her experience step by step, gaining qualifications, studying Sports Coaching at university, and volunteering every chance she got with both community and university teams.
Blae’s path hasn’t been without its hurdles. She admits that school wasn’t always easy and that academics didn’t come naturally. ‘Growing up, I often felt behind, and it made me doubt whether I’d succeed,’ she says. ‘But instead of letting that stop me, I focused on what I was good at: connecting with people and leading by example.’
That determination now fuels her work with young athletes who face similar challenges. ‘I see myself in some of them, the ones who just need someone to believe in them. I want them to know that growth doesn’t have to look perfect on paper.’
Her approach to coaching goes far beyond sport. ‘I’ve tried to create a safe space, build confidence and teach life skills through teamwork and discipline,’ she explains. ‘It’s about showing up consistently so the kids know they can count on you.’
When it comes to her own inspiration, Blae points to Kim Carney, a hockey player she admired growing up. ‘It wasn’t just her skill, it was her leadership and passion for the game,’ she says. She also credits her sister, joking that she ‘wasn’t as good at sports’ but taught her valuable lessons in determination and support.
Blae’s future plans are all about growing her skills and her impact, from coaching and umpiring to one day creating a sports charity to help anyone who wants to play.
She also wants to see more investment in programmes that focus on personal growth, not just performance. ‘The future of any community starts with how we pour into the next generation,’ she says. ‘I want to make sure we do that with intention and heart.’